the LECOM next year, but it will be hard to pry him away from his home-state, Christian Brand , as far as we can tell, has no ties to western New York. He is West Virginia, wild and wonderful, through and through. Brand is working his way through the professional golf tour ranks, and something about his attitude (smiles and sings) screams Buffalo People. We’ll adopt him if he playsnext year, but it will be hard to pry him away from his home-state, Greenbrier Classic . Here’s an interview with a member of the Thundering Herd golf alumni squad, Christian Brand.

1. Tell us who you are and how you came to be involved in golf.

1. Christian Brand and I started golf at 13 when a few middle school friends went to play. I played basketball, baseball and ran track when I was younger, but nothing challenged me like golf did so I stuck with it.

2. You attended Marshal University. What did the Thundering Herd program provide for the development of your game?

2. Marshall University, like an D1 program allowed me to flourish through my own accord. I was self driven. Time management and priorities was my biggest lesson in college.

3. Give us some background on your amateur successes.

3. 2011 WV Amateur Champion 2011 Marshall Athlete of the Year Single season scoring record at Marshall (2011) Conference USA Freshman of the year (2007)

Don't look now but the Buccos are en fuego. @Pirates are 12-2 in their last 14 #RTJR pic.twitter.com/scML9t0FLZ — Christian Brand (@seeBRAND) July 22, 2017

4. Run down your years on professional tours, and what you learned from those experiences, please.

4. I turned pro in 2012 and had no idea what I was doing, but I have always had a knack for figuring out any situation through hard work. I had http://Web.com status in 2014 and have played mini tours other than that. I learned how to stretch a dollar and how to consistently get better by watching successful people in any profession.

5. You find yourself on the http://Web.Com Tour this year. How is the competition different from other years?

5. The http://Web.com competition is the same. It’s extremely tough and competitive. There is basically no difference in the guy out here and on the PGA TOUR.

6. Did you make it up our way, to Peek’N Peak, for the Lecom? If so, how was the week?

6. I did not play Peek N Peek. I played the Greenbrier Classic that week. I hit the ball well, putted extremely poorly. Let myself get frustrated because of the putting. I could have contended with my ball striking.

??West Virginia's Christian Brand (@seeBRAND) is happy to save par on hole 9 with a nice up and down! @WebDotComTour @pinnbankgolf pic.twitter.com/9muCORSD1X — Grace Yowell (@Grace_ayowell) July 21, 2017

7. What aspect of your game have you worked on the most, to reach your current level of success?

7. Mental preparation

8. You sing and you smile on the golf course. Why is this effective for you and what can the typical amateur learn from these techniques?

8. Music was designed to evoke happiness and to separate a person from any problem they may be having. If a song pops into my head I roll with it because it creates a great atmosphere.

9. What question has no one ever asked, that you would love to answer? Ask it and answer it, please, and thank you for your time, Christian.

9. I’ve been asked when I will cut my hair, but never been asked why I grew my hair out. The answer is because it’s the way I see myself and it makes me comfortable being me and not trying to be or please anyone else. Thanks!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

