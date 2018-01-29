Featured Tip: Sergio: Positive Body – Positive Brain

Sergio must have gotten a little mental game coaching. I say that because here’s what I noticed about Sergio Sunday at The Masters that was different from the past.

In the past, after a letdown hole he would slump his shoulders, drop his head, and drag his feet as he made his way to the next hole. He was done.

Yesterday at the Masters it was different – he kept his head up and didn’t quit mentally. As a result he made a remarkable comeback, and more power to him. He’s paid his dues and it was great to see him win.

Your mental state affects a lot of things: such as your posture, and how your body looks as you stand or walk.

If you watch most golfers finishing up a hole and walking to the next tee, it’s not hard to tell which ones are playing well. Their body language tells all.

Not only does our mind affect our body, but our body also sends messages to our minds.

Keep that message positive.

As you walk between shots, maintain an upright posture, shoulders back, taking full breaths. No matter how you’ve been playing, maintaining a confident posture will make you feel more positive.

Walk with a little spring in your step like you just made a birdie instead of a bogie, and the bad shot hangover will become a thing of the past.

Take this from personal experience – this isn’t as easy as it sounds. You have to make a concerted effort to do this, but once you have done it a few times it becomes a good habit.

Work this into your game and you’ll like the results. Segio did, and look what it did for him!

Love your practice, own your swing, own your health,

Tom

Bonus Tip: 4 Keys To Sinking Short Putts

Here are 4 keys to sinking short putts:

Line your putterface up to your target perfectly. Use whatever method you prefer, but after all is said and done, make sure the putterface is square to your target line.

Execute a straight back – straight through stroke (swing). Don’t quit at the hit, keep the putter moving past impact.

Strike the ball with the sweet spot of the putterface. Practice this at home, it’s a critical factor for getting the correct speed for the putt.

Listen for the ball to drop, don’t see it drop. This will prevent lifting your body up and changing your stroke path.

Keep these tips in mind and you’ll sink more short putts. Try it, you’ll like it.

Tom

