The Peek’n Peak Resort welcomes the Web.Com Tour to the southern Tier of New York State for the LECOM Health Challenge. In yesterday’s open qualifier, Willie Mack of Michigan led the way with a round of 60 at Shorewood Country Club. Marvelous Mack will be joined at the Upper Course on Thursday by 11 other qualifiers, former NYers Bryce Edmister and Derek Bard. A 7-under 65 was needed to move on to the tournament proper. Now let’s look at three of the most scenic holes on property.

Hole 4

The first time we saw this hole, we wondered if Where the wild things are took place in the gorge that bisects the fairway. No more heroic tee shot (maybe the 12th) exists on course. The tees, located high above, near the road, give flight to soaring shots that descend to an angular fairway. From the drive zone, competitors won’t hold back, giving everything they have to reach the green in two, earning an early eagle.

“Fore!” Or should we say, “Four!” We’re now only 4 weeks away from the #LECOMHC18 – Have you signed up for the @NewEraCap Pro-Am yet? Spots are filling up quickly. Register today: https://t.co/0CeRgL6VxN pic.twitter.com/bVQAy6tvv2 — LECOMHealthChallenge (@LECOMHC) June 10, 2018

Hole 5

The wee 5th hole was not a part of the original course. With the reversed nines, the 10th was a par three hole, heading away from the clubhouse. Today, its green exists as a chipping and pitching area. The loss of the hole compelled the creation of this one, and it is a beauty. The fairway and green sit at a 45 degree angle to the tee, suggesting that a right-to-left ball is the appropriate shot. Despite sitting more than 20 yards from the putting surface, the crossing creek receives an unexpected amount of play.

Hole 6

All things that go down, must at some point go up. The descent made at the 4th is returned at the 6th. Again crossing the gorge, the tee shot climbs up against a fierce slope, losing any thought of roll as it lands. The approach rises farther, alighting on a table-top green of some size. Par is a fine score here, and anyone who makes it through this 3-hole sequence in 5-3-4 or better, feels proud on the walk to the 7th tee.

In six weeks, the #pros will be playing this hole… No. 6 of the LECOM Health Challenge. Any advice for them? #cantwait pic.twitter.com/TsIFuvtLon — LECOMHealthChallenge (@LECOMHC) May 30, 2018

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

