Cameron Champ nearly lost his perfect round with an approach into the creek on 18 at Peek’n Peak, but the gods of golf smiled, allowing it to find a perch in the rough. From there, the 1st round co-leader pitched to the green and two putted for par. Six birdies and one eagle brought the long-hitting Californian into a tie with Colombia’s Sebastian Muñoz, one shot ahead of Mexico’s Oscar Fraustro.

A weather delay interrupted play just before 2 pm, compelling the later tee times to finish their first round on Friday morning. Of those unable to complete the first 18, only Sweden’s Henrik Norlander found himself in the top ten, at -5 with 1 hole to play. After the top three, four golfers finished at -6, including last week’s 3rd-round leader, Kramer Hickok.

On the heels of the top 7 are 11 golfers, tied at -5, including Norlander. The 1st round will conclude early Friday, and round 2 will begin as scheduled. For images from Thursday’s play, enjoy these from photographer Leon Stein. For all scores, click here.

