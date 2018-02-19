Chestnut Hill golf course, in Darien Center, New York, promises a number of reminders of its respected stature during this, its 30th season of operation. The club recently announced the hiring of Jim Labuda, a well-known teaching pro in Buffalo-Niagara. After stints at Terry Hills and Harvest Hill, among other clubs, Labuda signed on as the head golf professional for the 2018 season.

Labuda will take on the shop and teaching duties at The Hill, and will offer individual and group lessons, along with clinics for golfers of all ages and skill levels. From the club’s website:

Jim became a certified golf teaching professional through the United States Golf Teacher’s Federation (USGTF) in the Spring of 2007. He teaches all skill levels for both juniors and adults and has run numerous clinics.

In addition to being a Professional, he is also certified in the areas of Golf Psychology and Fitness as well as being a certified Rotary Swing Instructor. In 2016, Jim was awarded the distinction of one of the Top 100 golf instructors through the World Golf Teacher’s Federation (WGTF).

To learn more about Labuda, visit his teaching website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

