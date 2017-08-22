If you go about 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, PA you will find Lindenwood Golf Club nestled in the town of Canonsburg. Lindenwood is home to three sets of 9-hole tracks and a 6-hole par three course. Named, “Red”, “Blue”, and “Gold”, the three 9-hole courses feature healthy fairways, tall threes, and soft greens. Lindenwood’s former owner, Russ Wiley, turned the rural farming land into what is now today the Red and Gold course. Wiley’s son, David, went on to develop nine more holes, and named it the Gold course. David currently owns and operates Lindenwood, as well as a few other courses in the Pittsburgh area.

The entrance at Lindenwood is one I will never forget. After turning-in at the Lindenwood entrance sign, you proceed to drive about ¼ of a mile down a narrow dirt road that is full of wildlife. One deer, one wild turkey, and many rabbits were spotted just while driving from the entrance to the clubhouse. Lindenwood is completely isolated from the traffic on US-19, which gives it a private feel that some members say is one major reason they chose Lindenwood.

I was fortunate to golf with three guys, Larry, Mike, and Jim, who play Lindenwood every Saturday morning. Having played the course more times than they could count, all three members were very helpful and accommodating. Larry is considered by others a “legend” and calls everyone either “Bud”, “Bubba”, or “Bro”. Lindenwood features many elevated tee-boxes and a handful of elevated greens. For beginners, or for those who are playing the course for the first time, it can be difficult judging your distance from Lindenwood’s elevated tee boxes, so having an experienced group of guys to play with, saved my round.

Overall, Lindenwood Golf Club can be difficult if you’re not straight off the tee. Many fairways are lined with trees and fescue, forcing you to punch out or play another ball if you’re not in the short cut off the tee. If you do find yourself in a greenside bunker, it’s not the end of the world. Bunkers are well maintained and not very deep. Where you could get in trouble is underestimating the slope of the greens. Many holes are built on the side of hills, and even if you don’t feel it, most greens are sloped heavily one way or another. This beautiful 27 hole course, tucked back away from homes and businesses, is a great find, and worth playing if you find yourself in the Pittsburgh area.

Brandon Mumaw works in high school athletics in western New York. Originally from Florida, he is an avid and skilled golfer, and began writing for BuffaloGolfer.Com in August of 2017. His Pittsburgh Golf series is his first for the site.

