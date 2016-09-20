Think you’re the beast of Buffalo-Niagara? This Saturday, you can prove it at Diamond Hawk golf course in Cheektowaga.

The OnCore Long Drive Challenge will crown Buffalo’s longest hitter on Saturday, September 24th, beginning at at 1pm.

Tickets will be sold for $20, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish® Western New York. To sweeten the deal, every ticket holder will receive a free sleeve of OnCore golf balls (Avant or Caliber) of their choice.

On the day, 3 winners will be crowned. 4 drives will be hit, and the best will be selected. The event will take place on the course driving range. A DJ will be on site to kick beats, along with food trucks to smash some eats. Divisions for competition are as follows:

Under 16 class

Ages 17-24

25+

Division winners will receive free golf balls for a year, a personalized Long Drive champion trophy and a special crown denoting their long drive status. OnCore golf balls and merchandise will be available on site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

