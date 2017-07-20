PEORIA, AZ – Antigua Group, Inc. – one of the nation’s leading designers and marketers of lifestyle and golf apparel under the distinguished Antigua brand – has introduced its Summer 2017 Men’s Fashion Golf Collection.

The men’s Summer 2017 Golf Performance collection is an inspiration of color. With a vibrant color palette that’s a fresh follow-up to the Spring ’17 full-performance product range, this new release incorporates six fresh designs that are great additions to every golfer’s wardrobe. Antigua’s design team blended color-on-color with these stand-out styles. By complementing colors and incorporating them into solid heather effects, yarn dye stripes, prints and outerwear, they achieved eye-catching results.

The collection begins with a tonal double knit jacquard self collar polo that’s conceptualized to mimic the effect that’s created knitting heather yarns into a solid fabric. Style Hologram gives the illusion of light and dark contrasting shades, by using varying yarn sizes that independently absorb solid dye with unique variances. When the different yarns are double-knit into a digital jacquard design and the fabric is piece-dyed, the result is a truly refined update to a tonal solid polo. Minimizing style details with the intention of focusing on the fabric makes this unique polo a great garment for on or off the course.

Style Drive employs a richly dominant color stripe that offers no pattern uniformity, set against a white background. An engineered contrasting pop accent stripe emboldens the pattern. The handsome color combination is further enhanced by the fabric quality. Superlative descriptions don’t do justice to the comfort this fabric offers. Blending a high-filament count jersey and spandex, the hand, drape, fit and comfort are incomparable.

Style Unite perfectly complements style Drive, combining the same high-quality, high-filament performance yarns with a high percentage of spandex to create the ultimate fabric. Unite places varying stripe sizes of colors in a specific pattern. Engineering the accent color through the chest placement showcases the rich color palette’s vibrancy. As finishing features to this handsome style, the shoulder and sleeve stripe are repeated on the self collar stripe, and the cut-and-sewn cuff stripe is vertically upended and engineered to be set against the horizontal sleeve stripe — emphasizing the stripe pattern’s unique design.

Rounding out the trilogy of summer yarn dye stripe polos is Style Revive — named for its reinvention of the traditional two-color narrow rugby stripe pattern that quickly repeats with a rich color shade against a contrasting bright hue. The flat knit polo style suggests traditional styling, while the stripe and its bold color use are an homage to current trends.

Created for the Spring ’17 fashion performance collection, this style’s popularity determined its continuance in new color combinations for this season. The fabric is a proprietary pique construction of high-count filament yarns in a designated denier, with the inclusion of spandex for ultimate stretch and comfort. Wear this shirt once and you’ll want to own it in every color. As current fashion dictates, and the golf world has become increasingly fashion-aware, prints are it.

Style Vivid is a perfect mix of an unassuming main body base color that offsets an abstract engineered chest print. With white dominantly coming through, it relies on the accent color that sparingly comes and goes to give it its true impact. Appealing to any demographic, Vivid’s engineered chest print is fashion-inspired with a sportswear appeal.

Style Vista was also a hit in the Spring ’17 men’s performance golfwear collection. The half-zip pullover’s double-knit jacquard heather twill fabric made a statement requiring minimal style detailing. And transitioning from Spring’s neutral color shades to the Summer’s bold color palette has proved to be equally well-received. Styled as a raglan for fluid movement, the simplicity of dyed-to-match filament cover stitched seams over white seam taping compliments the fabric’s twill effect as a lone, perfect accent. This is a “wear anywhere and everywhere” style.

About Antigua

Headquartered in Peoria, Arizona, The Antigua Group, through its license sports division, holds license agreements with National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) along with numerous American universities and colleges for men's, women's and children's apparel, headwear and luggage. Antigua additionally designs, produces and supplies product for corporate America and specialty retail managed under its corporate division. Its golf division also holds license agreements with the PGA TOUR, LPGA and the PGA of America

