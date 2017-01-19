Arrowhead Golf Club has dates available for outings and tournaments for 2017.Greens fee( including cart ride) for “NEW” Monday tournaments will be $30 per player.
Three prime time league slots are available on: Monday; 4:15 – 5:05, Wednesday: 4:56 – 5: 28 and Thursday: 3:30 – 4:30. Cost per player as a new league will be $350 per player for a 16 week schedule. Any new leagues forming that play from 3:00 – 4:00, the cost per player is $315 for a 16 week schedule.
Contact: Cindy at 716.542.4653, ext.105 or Cindy@arrowheadgcwny.com for additional details and information.