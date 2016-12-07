FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 6 , 2016

IRVINE, CA – Golf apparel manufacturer Carnoustie Sportswear has introduced its Spring 2017 men’s outerwear collection.

“Based on the reaction to our Spring 17 collection thus far, it is very clear that our customers feel that our outerwear offering for Spring is well styled, versatile and very functional. The growth we have experienced in this part of the collection has been notable. Whether it’s cotton interlock, performance french terry or waterproof woven materials, Carnoustie combines the finest fabrications with outstanding styling to create a collection of outerwear that is perfect for Spring, irrespective of where in the country you may be,” says CEO Marshall Mancillas.

Along with its popular performance knits, Carnoustie’s performance outerwear is enjoying a great following since its initial introduction in 2014. Carnoustie uses only the finest micro-poly and employs great workmanship that customers notice. A chest stripe vest and shoulder stripe ¼-zip pullover are each new for Spring ’17. Both merchandise wonderfully within the collection and serve as perfect coordinating pieces to complement the knits. They are current in styling yet showcase the sophistication that Carnoustie customers have come to expect from the brand.

Waterproof Styles

In previous seasons, Carnoustie debuted its collection of lightweight, woven waterproof outerwear that featured taped seams and Carnoustie styling. These styles present an alternative to the heavier, often-drab styles in the marketplace that are designed for the gale force winds and rain found at the Open Championship.

Carnoustie’s waterproof styles are lightweight and colorful,

and merchandise within the collection to create a very handsome ensemble when paired with our knits or bottoms or layered over other outerwear pieces. They are fully functional and provide great protection from the elements. For Spring ’17, Carnoustie offers for the first time a vest that’s perfect for those chilly mornings golfers sometimes encounter.

Cotton Interlock

Constructed in luxurious 100 % cotton, the Vardon collection of cotton interlock outerwear remains a favorite with the Carnoustie customer. These styles offer a year round weight, smart flat knit detailing at the collar and zipper and are available in handsome mélange colors that only cotton can achieve. Whether in a vest, a ¼ zip long-sleeve or a sporty chest stripe, this collection offers the perfect sweater alternative for one’s Spring wardrobe,”says CEO Marshall Mancillas.

About Carnoustie Sportswear

Founded 20 years ago, Carnoustie Sportswear has become a recognized maker of some of the finest golf apparel available. Fine fabrications, outstanding workmanship, and timeless, elegant styling combine to create an exceptional collection of sportswear. Carnoustie is carried in some of America’s most exclusive golf resorts, private country clubs and retailers. Enjoy your good taste both on and off the course.

For product details, visit www.carnoustiesportswear.com.

