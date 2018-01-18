LEWISTON, N.Y. (January 18, 2018) – The LECOM Health Challenge – a Web.com Tour event hosted at Peek’n Peak Resort’s Upper Course – today announced a partnership with the Porter Cup, a tournament attracting the world’s top amateurs hosted at Niagara Falls Country Club. The partnership will provide the 2018 Porter Cup champion with an exemption to play in the 2019 LECOM Health Challenge.

“The Porter Cup has a long-standing history of bringing world class amateurs to Western New York,” said LECOM Health Challenge tournament director Michelle Turner. “We are thrilled to provide the Porter Cup champion with the opportunity to further their career in professional golf and play in a Web.com Tour event.”

The exemption will provide automatic entry to the tournament, and is one of four exemptions the LECOM Health Challenge can designate. Two of the exemptions are classified as restricted, meaning they must be allocated to individuals who currently hold Web.com Tour status. The remaining two exemptions are non-restricted and can be given to anyone. The exemption provided to the Porter Cup champion will be non-restricted.

“We are excited about this partnership between the Porter Cup, LECOM Health and the Web.com Tour. This is not only going to grow the game in Western New York, but especially at Niagara Falls Country Club where the amateur golf roots run deep when it hosts the 60th annual Porter Cup in July,” said Cassie Stein, assistant tournament director of the Porter Cup. “The Porter Cup champion will be honored to receive an exemption into this prestigious Web.com Tour event.”

Several past Porter Cup players have played in the LECOM Health Challenge including the 2017 LECOM Health Challenge champion Chesson Hadley, as well as Beau Hossler, Corey Conners and Denny McCarthy.

“As someone who has played in both the Porter Cup and the LECOM Health Challenge, it’s great to see these two events partnering to help advance the golf career of the amateur Porter Cup champion,” said 2017 LECOM Health Challenge champion Chesson Hadley. “Both tournaments have been important springboards in my career, and I hope the same will be true of this year’s champion.”

The 2018 Porter Cup will be hosted at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston, New York on July 18-21, 2018. Annually, the tournament attracts the finest collegiate and mid-amateur players and, throughout the years, has played host to among the most widely recognized and respected players in the game today. Past Porter Cup alumni include PGA TOUR professionals such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

“We are excited that the 2018 LECOM Health Challenge is aligning with the Porter Cup and the rising stars of the golf world,” said John M. Ferretti, D.O., President of the tournament’s title sponsor the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM). “This partnership not only promotes our Web.com Tour event, but also allows LECOM to demonstrate our commitment to the health and well-being of the communities we serve.

The 2018 LECOM Health Challenge will be hosted at Peek’n Peak Resort’s Upper Course in Clymer, New York on July 5-8, 2018. Known as the pathway to the PGA Tour, three-out-of-four PGA TOUR professionals began their career on the Web.com Tour. Notable LECOM Health Challenge alumni include: Wesley Bryan, Ollie Schniederjans and 2017 LECOM Health Challenge champion Chesson Hadley.

For additional information about the LECOM Health Challenge, please visit www.LECOMHealthChallenge.com.

