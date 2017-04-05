Rory McIlroy and Jason Day will be among the 12 Nike athletes to wear the latest apparel and footwear for the first major of the season. Two key apparel technologies will help to keep the 13 Nike athletes who are competing in this year’s first major championship cool and comfortable throughout an entire round of golf: Aeroreact, a responsive lightweight fabric that is uniquely engineered to adapt to changes in an athlete’s temperature, and Zonal Cooling, which provides optimal breathability where the body produces the most heat.

As for shoes, Rory McIlroy will wear the Nike Lunar Control Vapor, including a new PE on Sunday. For his first major tournament as a Nike athlete, Jason Day will compete in Air Zoom TW 71 PEs during all four days of the tournament.

Here’s a head-to-toe look at what McIlroy and Day will wear on each day of the tournament:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RORY MCILROY

McIlroy tournament look consists of daily colorways of the Nike Classic 99 hat, Aeroreact polo, Flex pant and Lunar Control Vapor footwear.

JASON DAY

Day will wear various colorways of the Nike Classic 99 hat, Flex pant and Air Zoom TW71 PE footwear during each day of the tournament. On Thursday and Friday he’ll wear the Aeroreact polo, and on Saturday and Sunday he’ll play in the Zonal Cooling polo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

