HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – January 23, 2017 – SRIXON®, a global leader in high-performance golf equipment and a brand Dedicated to Improving Your Game™, is proud to introduce the new Z-STAR® SERIES golf balls, featuring two different models: the Z-STAR® and the Z-STAR® XV. Both Tour Performance golf ball models are available in Pure White™ and Tour Yellow™ color options. Srixon® Z-STAR® and Z-STAR® XV golf balls have an official North America launch date of Friday, February 17, 2017, and carry a minimum advertised price of $39.99 per dozen.

Now in its fifth generation, the new Srixon Z-STAR SERIES takes golf ball performance to an even higher level. With significantly advanced Energetic Gradient Growth™ core innovation along with proprietary Spin Skin™ coating and Speed Dimple™ pattern technologies, Srixon has further improved the launch conditions, flight performance, and approach spin control in the new Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV golf balls. The result is unmatched total performance.

Two Different Models Available for Skilled Players:

2017 Z-STAR: Tour Performance With Exceptional Control. Incredible greenside control and softer feel with outstanding distance.

2017 Z-STAR XV: Tour Performance With Exceptional Distance. Incredible distance with exceptional feel and greenside control.

The Evolution of Total Performance: In the global development process for Srixon Z-STAR SERIES golf balls, the key areas of focus were improving feel, playability and scoring performance. Srixon analyzed every aspect of both golf ball models, from the core to the cover, to ensure the best-possible results in the Tour Performance category. The Total Performance has been validated on tours all over the world, with 19 global wins since being introduced during seeding in 2016. Tour staffer Hideki Matsuyama, who is currently No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings, has recorded five global wins since switching to the new 2017 Z-STAR XV.

Key Technologies: Energetic Gradient Growth Core Technology. The E.G.G. core in each new Z-STAR SERIES model has been enhanced to deliver optimal performance. In the Z-STAR, the new core is slightly softer with lower compression to provide even softer feel on all shots and improved launch conditions for more distance off the tee. The dual E.G.G. core in the Z-STAR XV now features a larger, softer inner core, which promotes faster ball speed and better launch conditions for more distance off the tee. Srixon tour staffers appreciate E.G.G. technology because of the precise consistency it helps provide on full shots.

Z-STAR

The new Z-STAR is longer off the tee and softer than ever before for improved greenside spin performance, perfect for skilled players that demand ultimate control from a tour-level golf ball. Featuring a refined, slightly softer Energetic Gradient Growth core, the Z-STAR generates remarkable ball speed on full shots for exceptional distance. A new 338 Speed Dimple pattern enhances performance in the wind with a better combination of dimple occupancy and uniformity, which lowers drag for more aerodynamic flight and enhanced distance. The new third-generation Spin Skin® coating helps create even more friction by further decreasing the amount of urethane bonding points, imparting better spin control without sacrificing full-shot performance.

Available in: Pure White and Tour Yellow

Price per dozen: $39.99

Launch date: 2/17/17

Z-STAR XV

The new Z-STAR XV, like the Z-STAR, is designed for skilled players that demand maximum performance from a tour-level golf ball. Also like the Z-STAR, it features the new 338 Speed Dimple pattern for less drag and enhanced distance performance, and the third-generation Spin Skin® coating for even more friction and greenside spin control. The most significant difference with the Z-STAR XV is its Dual Energetic Gradient Growth core, providing the advanced four-piece construction that makes it perfect for golfers that demand more distance in the tour performance golf ball category. The inner core is larger and softer than the previous model, and the outer core has a more consistent hardness to help increase ball speed for improved distance, especially for players with high swing speed.

Available in: Pure White and Tour Yellow

Price per dozen: $39.99

Launch date: 2/17/17

Q-STAR TOUR

More golfers are purchasing lower compression golf balls to enjoy better feel and performance on the golf course. With the Q-STAR Tour, Srixon has a premium, 3-piece urethane cover ball with a lower compression, designed especially for skilled golfers that don’t have tour-level swing speeds but demand tour level performance and feel from their golf ball. The Energetic Gradient Growth core promotes seamless energy transfer for incredible ball speed on full shots and more consistent launch and spin. The Speed Dimple pattern lowers drag for better performance in the wind, and the Spin Skin® coating adds flexibility to improve friction at impact for better greenside spin control. This product is a new category entry for Srixon and figures to be a phenomenal fit for many players.

Available in: Pure White only

Price per dozen: $29.99

Launch date: 4/14/17

