Tour Edge, the pound for pound industry leader in performance and innovation, introduces their new Exotics 722 Series of golf clubs that will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow.

Today, Tour Edge announced the all-new Exotics 722 Series irons, including the revamped C722 Iron and the perfected E722 Iron.

Tour Edge is also launching the new C722 Ti-Utility Iron as part of the 722 Series.

Both the Extreme (E) and Competition (C) ranges feature new technologies and setups designed to produce different playing characteristics targeting a specific player looking for unique performance qualities.

“We’ve made the tour-popular C722 Iron 15% smaller than the previous iteration with a thinner top-line and shorter blade length, while raising the launch profile and expanding the sweet spot on the E722 Iron,” said Tour Edge founder and President David Glod.

“With the new C722 Ti-Utility, we’ve taken one of the most played utility irons on the PGA TOUR Champions, thinned out the topline and added some adjustability, as well as increasing ball speed to make this one of the fastest utilities you will find anywhere.”

The new ultra-premium, high-performance Exotics 722 Series will be available for purchase worldwide on March 5, 2022.

New Exotics 722 Irons Featuring VIBRCOR, Diamond Face VFT

ARE YOU AN E?

Exotics E722 Iron – This extreme distance and forgiveness iron is loaded with tech, including Tour Edge’s revolutionary VIBRCOR™ technology and the breakthrough Diamond Face VFT™ technology that gives these irons incredible power and feel.

This larger iron head with a 360° undercut design features a thicker topline, more offset and higher launch angles, as well as extreme distance through stronger lofts from iron to iron.

Dual VIBRCOR Technology– The Exotics E722 Iron consists of a high-grade TPU strategically placed in the deep 360-degree undercut pocket to create a speed-inducing and feel-enhancing technology called VIBRCOR.

VIBRCOR works in partnership with the extremely thick, yet light TPU layer to further aid the feel of the clubhead, produce faster ball speed, dampen sound and shock and to create perimeter weighting around the entire clubhead for maximum forgiveness and power off the face.

360° Undercut Design – The design is a one-piece high-strength steel body with a 360-degree undercut design. It lowers the CG to produce a higher launch, increased face flexing, ball speed and overall distance across the entire face.

Extreme Toe Weighting – Extreme Toe Weighting is achieved high on the tow in the rear portion of the club along with a new toe weighting pocket. This dual toe weighting elongates the sweet spot to achieve a higher MOI and strategic CG positioning right behind center face and further optimizes the sound and feel of the iron.

Full-Face Diamond Face VFT Technology – The E722 Iron features a full-face Diamond Face VFT technology in which 103 different diamond shapes behind the face function as mini trampolines to create faster ball speeds and expand the sweet spot to outer areas of the face so that the full face of the iron is covered.

SpeedTested Shafts – Every shaft in the Exotics 722 Series has been SpeedTested to find the optimal custom shaft pairing for every flex, determined by robotic testing, and validated by player testing.

Power Lofted – A modern long-distance game improvement iron design that will provide extra distance with the same apex height expected from each iron. The lower and deeper CG allowed the E722 irons to be power-lofted to create distance and lower spin rates, while achieving the same launch characteristics as a standard lofted iron.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed and Left-Handed – #4 iron/19°, #5 iron/21.5°, #6 iron/24°, #7 iron/27.5°, #8 iron/32°, #9 iron/37°, PW/42°, AW/46°, GW/51° SW/56°

…OR A C?

Exotics C722 Iron – This player’s distance iron is loaded with tech like the dual VIBRCOR™ technology inside the clubhead and the breakthrough Diamond Face VFT™ technology that give these irons incredible power and feel.

This more compact design takes a player’s distance iron design and brings it even further into the realm of a player’s iron.

Player Preferred Shaping – The Exotics C722 Iron features a 15% smaller clubhead than the previous iteration with a shorter blade length and a thinner topline. The more classic shape of the C722 features more traditional lofting from iron to iron.

Dual VIBRCOR Technology – The Exotics C722 Iron consists of a high-grade TPU injected into the hollow-body pocket to create new speed-inducing and feel-enhancing technology called VIBRCOR.

VIBRCOR performance gel is injected into the hollow-body cavity to work in partnership with an extremely thin, yet light TPU layer to dampen sound and shock and to produce faster ball speed at impact.

Military Grade Maraging Steel – The design is a 2-piece cast body with a forged high-strength Military-Grade Maraging Steel Face that is plasma-welded onto the 17-4 stainless steel body. This ultra-high-strength steel is used in aerospace, and other applications which require a high strength-to-weight material, allowing Tour Edge engineers to produce a significantly thinner face.

Full-Face Diamond Face VFT Technology – The C722 Iron features full-face Diamond Face VFT technology in which 92 different diamond shapes behind the face function as mini trampolines to create faster ball speeds and expand the sweet spot to outer areas of the face so that the full face of the iron is covered.

Hollow Body Design- This hollow-body iron design of the Exotics C722 Iron offers extreme perimeter weighting to create the distance and forgiveness of a metalwood combined with the feel and control of a forged iron set. The hollow body design allows for increased face flex, and ability to have a thinner face and a deeper CG in a thin-sole iron design.

SpeedTested Shafts – Every shaft in the Exotics 722 Series has been SpeedTested to find the optimal custom shaft pairing for every flex, determined by robotic testing, and validated by player testing.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed – #3 iron/19, #4 iron/21°, #5 iron/23°, #6 iron/26.5°, #7 iron/30°, #8 iron/34°, #9 iron/39° PW/44°, AW/49°

Retail Price-E:

$114.99 each in graphite /$799.99 for 7-piece set in graphite

$99.99 each in steel /$699.99 for 7-piece set in steel

Retail Price-C:

$144.99 each in graphite /$999.99 for 7-piece set in graphite

$129.99 each in steel /$899.99 for 7-piece set in steel

