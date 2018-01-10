OAK BROOK TERRACE, IL (January 10, 2018) – Zero Friction, widely known for its one-size compression fit gloves and the DistancePro™ GPS Glove, has announced the launch of two new products at the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Zero Friction will exhibit in Booth #2073 from January 24-26, 2018.

“Zero Friction continues to create high quality, cutting-edge, performance products,” said John Iacono, President of Zero Friction. “I am pleased to announce that at this year’s show we will be introducing the new Spectra series of matte finish golf balls and the Cabretta Elite golf glove.”

The Spectra line golf ball is a high quality 2-piece distance ball finished in 6 matte colors: White, Lime, Red, Lemon, Orange and Fuchsia. The large, super-fast core provides explosive distance, high launch and longer roll off the tee.

“Our Spectra golf balls create a higher visual appeal for the player,” said Iacono. “Other countries have been selling colored golf balls for years. It was just a matter of time before colored balls caught on in the US.”



The Cabretta Elite golf glove is an upgrade to the original Cabretta glove released three years ago. As with all the Zero Friction gloves, the new Cabretta Elite molds with your hand for a guaranteed fit. The Cabretta leather provides a solid grip in wet or humid weather and works with smart phone & touch screen devices. The reinforced lycra throughout fingers, back of hand and palm allow for maximum strength, durability, and enhanced breathability. The men’s glove is available in seven colors (Red, White, Blue, Green, Black, Purple and Gray) and the ladies’ glove is available in five colors (Lavender, Pink, White, Turquoise and Black).

“The Cabretta Elite fits great, it’s breathable and looks fantastic,” said Iacono. “Better yet, it’s priced right.”

Attendees at the PGA Merchandise Show are encouraged to visit Booth No. 2073 to try the new products. Those who are not able to attend the show, can view the entire line of Zero Friction golf products, visit www.ZeroFriction.com.

About Zero Friction. Based in Oak Terrace, Il, Zero Friction provides high-quality, technologically advanced products for golfers worldwide, including gloves, performance golf tees, balls and accessories. The company established the performance golf tee market, creating the first and only performance tee to ever carry the PGA TOUR logo. Zero Friction’s most recent success story is in the golf glove segment. Zero Friction’s colorful line of compression-fit gloves for men, women and juniors takes the guesswork out of sizing. Compression-fit technology means a universal fit within the various models, and the glove that will hold its shape longer than any on the market. To view the entire line of Zero Friction golf products, visit www.ZeroFriction.com.

