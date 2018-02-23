The Walter J. Travis Memorial Scholarships and Walter J. Travis-Rudy Zocchi Memorial Scholarship

For 2018, The Walter J. Travis Society is offering four scholarships for students who are outstanding amateur golfers, or pursuing careers in any one of the following fields of undergraduate or graduate study:

Landscape Architecture, with goal of becoming a golf course architect.

Turfgrass Management, with goal of becoming a golf course superintendent

Professional Golf Management, with goal of becoming a Director of Golf and/or golf club professional

Sports Journalism, with special interest in golf

Go to: www.TravisSociety.com/college-scholarship/ for more details, and application forms

Deadline for application: June 1, 2018

Any questions? Contact: Ed Homsey, Scholarship Chairman, at TravisSociety@yahoo.com or 585-663-6120

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

