The Walter J. Travis Memorial Scholarships and Walter J. Travis-Rudy Zocchi Memorial Scholarship
For 2018, The Walter J. Travis Society is offering four scholarships for students who are outstanding amateur golfers, or pursuing careers in any one of the following fields of undergraduate or graduate study:
- Landscape Architecture, with goal of becoming a golf course architect.
- Turfgrass Management, with goal of becoming a golf course superintendent
- Professional Golf Management, with goal of becoming a Director of Golf and/or golf club professional
- Sports Journalism, with special interest in golf
Go to: www.TravisSociety.com/college-scholarship/ for more details, and application forms
Deadline for application: June 1, 2018
Any questions? Contact: Ed Homsey, Scholarship Chairman, at TravisSociety@yahoo.com or 585-663-6120