The Kiawah Island Club is a private community on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. It was the site of the 2009 USGA Mid Amateur championship, and has two exquisite golf courses in the Cassique and River layouts. The River course was designed by Tom Fazio, and traces a routing through wetlands, wide fairways, adjacent to the Kiawah River. The River course offers the challenge of navigating past bunkers, around the marsh, toward interesting and undulating putting surfaces.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More so than its sister course, the River course demands that golfers choose properly, beginning with tee decks, then extending to driving angles and approach-shot selections. On a typical day, the River course allows golfers to alternate between high, soft-landing approaches and running, bouncers. River is a fair course that will never lose its intrigue, regardless of the number of playings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

