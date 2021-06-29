With the return of some semblance of normalcy in 2021, BuffaloGolfer is grateful to feature the golf leagues of western New York. Golf leagues are the lifeblood of the game across the Niagara frontier. With no sense of regularity, as soon as a league reports in with text and photos, we will feature the league on this fortunate site. We hope that you enjoy this tour of Buffalo’s golf leagues, and that you alert us to fun, interesting, and long-standing leagues that we have yet to feature. We visit the Jokers golf league at the 9 at Shawnee golf course for our sixth stop.

The Jokers Golf League was formed in 2020. 25 years of playing softball on Tuesday nights came to a stop due to the league being cancelled because of Covid-19. With the guys looking for something to do on Tuesday nights, we turned to golf. Something that we had talked about in the past but never did, due to our success on the softball diamond, where we won multiple championships. Our manager Zimmy stepped into action and secured tee times at The 9 at Shawnee GC. The league was formed, and we got 12 current and former Jokers to commit. Having a wide range of golfers, from good to bad, first timers to old timers. The format is rotating partners weekly, playing best ball. Along with closest to the pin on the par 3’s and a skins game.

Going into our 2nd season we have a better understanding on the direction of the league and look to improve the league with a tournament, weekly prizes, sponsors, and of course better golf. There are weekly league stats and even a twitter account with updates.

For the most part it’s about the time with the guys, hanging out talking junk, cracking a few beers and wings at Klimek’s Tavern. So here is to many years of successful friendships, golf, and growing the Jokers legacy.

Follow the Jokers Golf League on Twitter at the @jokersgolf handle.

