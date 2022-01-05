HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Jan. 05, 2022 — XXIO®, a global leader in premium lightweight golf equipment, introduces the all-new XXIO 12 and XXIO 12 Ladies. Swing easy and strike it pure with the new XXIO 12, which officially launches in North America on Feb. 11, 2022.

The brand flagship and epitome of our design philosophy, XXIO 12 Woods and Irons are remarkably lightweight and easy-to-use clubs offering a specialized suite of technologies that amplify performance for the moderate swing speed golfer. Exceptional look, sound, and feel, combined with unmatched attention to detail, make XXIO 12 an ultra-premium solution for enhanced distance, improved control, and altogether better golf.

“Having a 20-year head start in lightweight technology has been a real plus for us. It has allowed our engineers to focus on incremental improvements and on technologies that best accompany that performance,” said Chuck Thiry, Vice President at XXIO. “We are certain that our players will continue to see big advancements in performance and distance as soon as they hit XXIO 12.”

One of the new technologies featured across XXIO 12 is ActivWing, which stabilizes the clubhead and helps square up the face angle at impact to consistently hit the sweet spot increasing ball speed for maximum distance. In-house testing data showed that XXIO 12 with ActivWing delivered a 17% tighter impact pattern on average than previous generations without it.

Rebound Frame is another new technology that delivers a four-layer structure that alternates between stiff and flexible zones, putting more energy into the golf ball for increased ball speed and distance. The new XXIO 12 Driver features a 28% higher COR area than the previous generation.

Furthermore, a new Super-TIX® 51AF Flat Cup Face allows for a strong flexible face that helps increase ball speed especially on off-center strikes.

Continuing from the last generation, Weight Plus is a counterbalancing technology that allows for an easier takeaway and a more consistent club path that helps square the face at impact for better results on every swing.

Meanwhile, the right technologies on the greens can be the key to lower scores, and the new XXIO blade putter features tungsten weights for increased MOI and stability. With classic looks and soft feel on every stroke, these putters deliver a pure roll time after time.

For XXIO, no level of detail is too minute. From individually engineered grips and shafts to driver and iron faces made from exotic Titanium alloys, we strive to fine-tune your performance. Experience XXIO 12 and realize your ultimate on-course potential.

Key Technologies:

ActivWing: Featured on the Driver, Fairway Woods and Hybrids, ActivWing stabilizes the clubhead by altering aerodynamic forces at work in the first half of the downswing. The airfoil generates lift, guiding the club to its optimal impact angle for maximum speed and distance.

Rebound Frame: On the woods, four alternating layers of stiff and flexible zones enhance overall COR. And for the first time, XXIO 12 Drivers feature Rebound Frame with a Cup Face for even more power on strikes across the face. On the irons, a thinner face allows the entire face to flex more extensively while grooves etched deep into the interior of the iron body further enhance flex.

Flat Cup Face: To improve COR across the entire Cup Face, the face center is larger and thinner. It increases ball speed and distance no matter where you strike the ball.

Dual Speed Technology: A heavier clubhead and an extremely lightweight shaft work together to increase ball speed and swing speed at the same time, creating a multiplier effect that greatly increases your carry numbers.

Weight Plus: Our proprietary design positions mass under your grip, behind your hands. This helps you find the ideal spot at the top of your swing and makes the downswing more consistent.

In addition to the new XXIO 12, XXIO is proud is introduce XXIO 12 Ladies. XXIO 12 Ladies is a women’s set unlike any other with individually developed and engineered components that are tailored to the female player. With modified shaft flex profiles, premium technologies and two stunning colorways, XXIO 12 Ladies is guaranteed to suit any women’s swing and style.

