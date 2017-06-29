It has been a pleasure to receive answers to interview questions from western New York’s club Professionals. The WNYPGA is the organizational and administrative body that promotes proper golf course shop management and golf instruction in our area, and its members clearly have a story that they would like to tell. Have a look at the list of interviews published and catch up on the ones you missed. If you’ve read them all, thank you. Be sure to revisit all of them, to review the insightful responses to our questions.

