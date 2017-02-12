On Sunday afternoon, May 21st, the 3rd playing of the Onondaga Junior Invitational will take place near Syracuse. The Onondaga Golf & Country Club, located in Fayetteville, NY and made famous in the novel The DewSweepers, was designed and built by Walter J. Travis, and recently restored by Ian Andrew. The Junior Invitational is an 18-hole event for the top junior girls and boys across New York state. Below please find a link to the tournament application, in PDF format.

2017 JUNIOR APPPLICATION

