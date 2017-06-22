It has been a pleasure to receive answers to interview questions from western New York’s golf course superintendents. The WNYGCSA is the organizational and administrative body that promotes proper golf course superintendency in our area, and its members clearly have a story that they would like to tell. Have a look at the list of interview published and catch up on the ones you missed. If you’ve read them all, thank you. Be sure to revisit all of them, to review the marvelous answers to our questions.
|
-Date of IView-
|
-Name of Subject-
|
-Golf Course/Club-
|
-Link To Interview-
|
Feb. 01
|
Eric Tuchols
|
Harvest Hill gc
|
Eric’s Interview
|
Feb. 14
|
Adam Mis
|
Brookfield cc
|
Adam’s Interview
|
Mar. 07
|
Thad Thompson
|
Terry Hills gc
|
Thad’s Interview
|
Mar. 28
|
Jeffrey Ferguson
|
Rothland gc
|
Jeff’s Interview
|
Apr. 11
|
Bob Kelly
|
Orchard Park cc
|
Bob’s Interview
|
Apr. 25
|
Drew Thompson
|
East Aurora cc
|
Drew’s Interview
|
May 09
|
Scott Dodson
|
Park cc
|
Scott’s Interview
|
May 22
|
Brian Conn
|
Transit Valley cc
|
Brian’s Interview
|
Jun. 06
|
Scott Howard
|
Fox Valley gc
|
Scott’s Interview
|
Jun. 20
|
Jerry Martin
|
Holiday Valley r
|
Jerry’s Interview