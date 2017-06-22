It has been a pleasure to receive answers to interview questions from western New York’s golf course superintendents. The WNYGCSA is the organizational and administrative body that promotes proper golf course superintendency in our area, and its members clearly have a story that they would like to tell. Have a look at the list of interview published and catch up on the ones you missed. If you’ve read them all, thank you. Be sure to revisit all of them, to review the marvelous answers to our questions.

