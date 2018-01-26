Gil Hanse is a difficult man to access. We know. We’ve tried. He has a firebrand of a gatekeeper that makes Hodor look cuddly. For three years, we’ve tried to interview the golf course architect, who trained with Tom Doak, who himself trained with Pete Dye, who himself trained with God. No luck. “He’s in Rio” Hodor said. “He’s in Pinehurst” Hodor said. “He’s in Nirvana” Hodor never said, but he might as well have.
And then, the clouds departed and the sun shone through. A friend of a guy who knows a fellow said, “you know, Hanse is pretty active on Instagram. You might get some ideas there.” Well, to heck with ideas, we grabbed the entire interview! Normally, you create the questions and send them to your subject. In this case, we had the answers, so we simply needed to create the questions to fit them, and look like brilliant journalists in the process.
We’ve blacked-out the other comments, so that the only words that appear, are those of the architect. Down the road, we might get that official interview, but until then, we have only this.
And so it goes. A unique part of our 2018 interview series is this Instaview with Gil Hanse.