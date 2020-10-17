On Monday, October 19th, a number of accolades will be determined at the Glen Oak golf course, in East Amherst. 64 golfers will compete for individual honors, while the East Aurora/Holland and Williamsville East teams will vie for the title of team champion. To this point, 60 golfers qualified individually, and four more were added after qualifying concluded. The aforementioned teams are the small and large school champions, respectively, and will play a best-six-of-eight match over 18 holes, to determine the grand champion.

Tee Times By Team: times_team

Tee Times By Individual: times_individual

Tee Times By First Name: alpha_FN

Tee Times By Last Name: alpha_LN

Last year’s individual champion, Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park high school, will not compete this year. Fischer spent his spring 2020 semester in Florida, and is required to sit out a season, based on transfer rules. If he remains at OP for the remainder of this school year, he will regain eligibility for his junior (2021) year.

The top-ranked individual qualifier is senior Ryan Edholm, from Sweet Home high school. Edholm’s iWr stroke differential of 1.358, was nearly a point better than the second-ranked qualifier. Williamsville East qualified five golfers inside the top ten individuals during regular season play.

The tournament begins at 9:30 with a modified shotgun start. Anticipated completion is between 1:30 and 2 pm for all golfers.

