The 8th Annual JUNIOR Invitational Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday afternoon, May 20th at Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville, NY . Any high school age golfer in 9th through 12th grade in New York State is able to submit an application to play in this tournament. Last year’s tournament was a huge success as we had 80 golfers from across the State compete on our challenging golf course (site of the 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur Sectional Qualifier and 2020 New York State Men’s Amateur). Last year’s boy’s champion James McHugh from Rye, NY shot a 74 (won in a three way playoff) and the girl’s champion was Melanie Green from Medina, NY with a 76.

The Tournament Committee will strongly consider those players who have played in 18/36 hole golf tournaments and have excelled on the golf course. Please remember this is an invitational event – applications will be reviewed by the Tournament Committee and invitations will be emailed to selected applicants by April 25th. All applicants must be in 9th – 12th grade and must live in New York State. We will not consider applicants in 7th or 8th grade. The application deadline is April 20th.

Download 2018 JUNIOR APPPLICATION Here

