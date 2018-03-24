Tom’s Featured Tip: 1st Tee Jitters

For simplicity, all advice on actual swings or drills is provided from a right handed perspective.

Many players – including myself – get the jitters on the first tee, especially if I haven’t had time to hit the range before my round.

Here are some things you can also do to help you hit a good 1st Tee drive. (For what it’s worth, I do all of them religiously off the 1st tee.)

Always do some warmup exercises or stretches before you tee off. I use a thoracic spine stretch routine holding a couple of clubs that takes about three minutes, and it stretches the frontal plane, the sagittal plane, and the transverse plane. I learned about this stretch after I had a back problem two seasons ago, and knock on wood my back has been fine ever since I’ve been doing it. Here’s a YouTube video of the stretch:

Thoracic Spine Stretch

Away from the tee, take ten non-stop very fast swings with your driver held upside down; grip it near the head and swing the handle. It will feel very light and should make a pretty good “swoosh” sound. Then swing your driver normally for five fast, smooth swings.

After you have teed up your ball, grip your driver upside down again and take five very fast swings about two inches above the ball.

Then step away, relax, step back in and hit a good drive.

It’s also worth noting that if you normally slice your first tee shot, tee it up a little higher than normal, and if you normally hook your first tee shot tee it up lower than normal. If you are trying to produce curvature, it’s easier to hit a draw or hook if the ball is teed up high, and it’s easier to hit a fade or slice when it’s teed up low.

Try this, you’ll like it.

Comments: ttucker@rochester.rr.com

Love your practice, own your swing, own your health,



Tom

Tom Tucker’s Bio

I conduct lessons at The Plum Creek Driving Range & Practice Facility

there’s a link for Plum Creek info here: http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/

Lessons are available for all ages and skill levels, please contact

me – Tom Tucker – at (716) 474 3005 or email me at ttucker@rochester.rr.com

for more information.

Outdoor Lessons Details and Rates:

http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/lessonrates.html

Indoor Lessons Details and Rates:

http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/indoor.html

Driver Fitting Rates:

http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/indoor.html

Testimonials:

http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/testimonials.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

