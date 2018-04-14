Tom’s Featured Tip: Dan Grastorf 

Batavia Country Club lost a friend Wednesday when Dan Grastorf, age 46, passed away suddenly. 

Dan left behind a wife and two young children ages 6 months and two years. 

Unfortunately, Dan was unable to get life insurance due to a heart condition which eventually caused his sudden departure from this life. 

Friends have established a fund raiser at GoFundMe.com to help Danny’s wife, Nicole, and their children during this very difficult time. 

Here’s the exact address where you can go to make a donation: https://www.gofundme.com/danny-grastorf-family-memorial-fund 

I just went through the donation process, and it’s very easy.

Dan’s family would appreciate anything you can afford to donate. 

Thanks, 

Tom Tucker

