Tom’s Featured Tip: Dan Grastorf

Batavia Country Club lost a friend Wednesday when Dan Grastorf, age 46, passed away suddenly.

Dan left behind a wife and two young children ages 6 months and two years.

Unfortunately, Dan was unable to get life insurance due to a heart condition which eventually caused his sudden departure from this life.

Friends have established a fund raiser at GoFundMe.com to help Danny’s wife, Nicole, and their children during this very difficult time.

Here’s the exact address where you can go to make a donation: https://www.gofundme.com/ danny-grastorf-family- memorial-fund

I just went through the donation process, and it’s very easy.

just click through to the site https://www.gofundme.com/ danny-grastorf-family- memorial-fund

click on the “Donate Now” button,

enter the amount you want to donate

then enter your credit card information

Dan’s family would appreciate anything you can afford to donate.

Thanks,

Tom Tucker

