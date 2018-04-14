Tom’s Featured Tip: Dan Grastorf
Batavia Country Club lost a friend Wednesday when Dan Grastorf, age 46, passed away suddenly.
Dan left behind a wife and two young children ages 6 months and two years.
Unfortunately, Dan was unable to get life insurance due to a heart condition which eventually caused his sudden departure from this life.
Friends have established a fund raiser at GoFundMe.com to help Danny’s wife, Nicole, and their children during this very difficult time.
Here’s the exact address where you can go to make a donation: https://www.gofundme.com/
I just went through the donation process, and it’s very easy.
- just click through to the site https://www.gofundme.com/
danny-grastorf-family- memorial-fund
- click on the “Donate Now” button,
- enter the amount you want to donate
- then enter your credit card information
Dan’s family would appreciate anything you can afford to donate.
Thanks,
Tom Tucker
