Tom’s Featured Tip: Mental Game – Get Better Before You Swing A Club 

For simplicity, all advice on actual swings or drills is provided from a right handed perspective. 

Here’s a mental game tip about how to get better before you even swing your club during your pre-shot thought process. 

Add “stating positive intentions” to your normal pre-shot routine and you will become totally committed to a positive result:

  • From behind the ball glancing at your target, start by stating positively to yourself “hit the ball to the middle (right, left side) of the fairway, or other target.” 
  • Do not think or state to yourself anything negative such as: “don’t hit it in the bunker, OB, the water, etc.” Think only positive thoughts directly related to your target or goal for the shot. 
  • Still behind the ball, calculate the raw distance to your target, then factor in wind and any temperature extremes to determine the exact distance the ball needs to carry. 
  • Next, think about the shot shape and trajectory you want to produce, and execute a couple of rehearsal movements to prepare your brain for how you want to make the swing. 
  • Move to your position next to your ball for your swing, step in and hit your shot.

Work this process into your pre-shot routine and you’ll love the results. 

Comments: ttucker@rochester.rr.com 

Love your practice, own your swing, own your health, 

Tom 

 

Tom Tucker’s Bio

I conduct lessons at The Plum Creek Driving Range & Practice Facility
there’s a link for Plum Creek info here: http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/

Lessons are available for all ages and skill levels, please contact
me – Tom Tucker – at (716) 474 3005 or email me at ttucker@rochester.rr.com
for more information.

