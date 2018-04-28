Tom’s Featured Tip: Mental Game – Get Better Before You Swing A Club
For simplicity, all advice on actual swings or drills is provided from a right handed perspective.
Here’s a mental game tip about how to get better before you even swing your club during your pre-shot thought process.
Add “stating positive intentions” to your normal pre-shot routine and you will become totally committed to a positive result:
- From behind the ball glancing at your target, start by stating positively to yourself “hit the ball to the middle (right, left side) of the fairway, or other target.”
- Do not think or state to yourself anything negative such as: “don’t hit it in the bunker, OB, the water, etc.” Think only positive thoughts directly related to your target or goal for the shot.
- Still behind the ball, calculate the raw distance to your target, then factor in wind and any temperature extremes to determine the exact distance the ball needs to carry.
- Next, think about the shot shape and trajectory you want to produce, and execute a couple of rehearsal movements to prepare your brain for how you want to make the swing.
- Move to your position next to your ball for your swing, step in and hit your shot.
Work this process into your pre-shot routine and you’ll love the results.
Comments: ttucker@rochester.rr.com
Love your practice, own your swing, own your health,
Tom
Tom Tucker’s Bio
I conduct lessons at The Plum Creek Driving Range & Practice Facility
there’s a link for Plum Creek info here: http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/
Lessons are available for all ages and skill levels, please contact
me – Tom Tucker – at (716) 474 3005 or email me at ttucker@rochester.rr.com
for more information.
Outdoor Lessons Details and Rates:
http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/lessonrates.html
Indoor Lessons Details and Rates:
http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/indoor.html
Driver Fitting Rates:
http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/indoor.html
Testimonials:
http://www.tomtuckergolf.com/testimonials.html