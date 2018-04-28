Tom’s Featured Tip: Mental Game – Get Better Before You Swing A Club

For simplicity, all advice on actual swings or drills is provided from a right handed perspective.

Here’s a mental game tip about how to get better before you even swing your club during your pre-shot thought process.

Add “stating positive intentions” to your normal pre-shot routine and you will become totally committed to a positive result:

From behind the ball glancing at your target, start by stating positively to yourself “hit the ball to the middle (right, left side) of the fairway, or other target.”

Do not think or state to yourself anything negative such as: “don’t hit it in the bunker, OB, the water, etc.” Think only positive thoughts directly related to your target or goal for the shot.

Still behind the ball, calculate the raw distance to your target, then factor in wind and any temperature extremes to determine the exact distance the ball needs to carry.

Next, think about the shot shape and trajectory you want to produce, and execute a couple of rehearsal movements to prepare your brain for how you want to make the swing.

Move to your position next to your ball for your swing, step in and hit your shot.

Work this process into your pre-shot routine and you’ll love the results.

Love your practice, own your swing, own your health,

Tom

