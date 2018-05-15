VARYSBURG, N.Y., May 15th, 2018 – Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets, widely known for its golf course and its winter activities along Route 20A on the way to Warsaw, today announced Hotel Renovation and the addition of a new Chef at its restaurant.

Byrncliff, just 35 minutes south of Buffalo, 15 minutes from East Aurora and Warsaw, was founded in 1967 and has grown to be one of the best golf resort south of Buffalo with a 18 hole par 72 golf course, hotel and restaurant catering both to out of town golf visitors as well as local patrons willing to enjoy its casual atmosphere or enjoy a banquet in the midst of beautiful nature.

Unlike many other golf courses or cross country skiing centers, Byrncliff resort offers all inclusive Stay & Play packages (unlimited golf + hotel + dinner & breakfast) that is quite popular with golfers. With a restaurant on the premises, it also holds many banquets might it be weddings, non profit or business meetings, showers etc. for any social occasions.

Byrncliff has 25 hotel rooms so that customers can truly enjoy a golf or winter getaway.

As Byrncliff recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it just announced Hotel Room renovations designed with a Western New York designer, so that it continues to evolve and satisfy its wide variety of domestic and international customers. Guests at the resort can choose from a variety of accommodations including the new Deluxe Queen rooms, King Suite with hot tub, Traditional rooms or The Maple Lodge – a five bedroom, three bath vacation home with outdoor deck and kitchen catering to groups up to 12 people.

Byrncliff now has a new Executive Chef – Alexander Dispence– that provides a fresh new twist to a restaurant famous for great lunch and dining. Alex comes to Varysburg with an impressive background – Graduate from the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and a native of Brant, NY, he worked under some of the greatest chefs in the country, and has been groomed by golf culture. Alex has worked at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, WV, Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. He is very passionate about food and loves creating new dishes. Some of his specialties are crispy Brussels sprouts, pasta primavera and herb-crusted salmon with white wine lemon cream sauce – all available exclusively at Byrncliff Resort.

While Alex will present a number of new menu items, he will also feature many specials might it be on Monday “Burger Kitchen!” with a themed ‘Augusta National’ featuring half pound signature blend burger, pimento cheese spread, Texas roast, a ‘Taco Tuesday” with anything from delicious tacos, quesadillas, and tostadas, Wednesday “Crab Legs‘’, a Thursday “Wing Night”, Friday “Fish Fry” and Saturday “Prime Rib”.

Byrncliff’s purpose, Scott Meidenbauer CEO says, is “to delight consumers, create a memorable experience for our guests to enjoy Byrncliff with friends and family and we’re very excited about both the hotel renovation and the arrival of our new Chef who will bring quality, authenticity and taste to our restaurant menu”.

“After 50 years of growth, Byrncliff is poised to continue to expand. I want to extend my sincere thanks to our customers for all of their past and continued support and invite them to rediscover Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets” says Scott Meidenbauer.

About Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets

A golf resort with a 18 hole, par 72 golf course, hotel, bar & restaurant, heated pool and winter activities nestled in the rolling hills of Wyoming county, Varysburg, NY 35 minutes south of Buffalo. For daily and/or overnight stay, golf outings, banquets and weddings.

For the latest information, news and consumer offers, please visit:

Byrncliff.com or follow us on facebook.com/byrncliff for contests and anniversary specials

Contact Info: Lindsay Eddy (585) 535-7300 – lindsay@byrncliff.com

