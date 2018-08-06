Click Here For Application For 2018 County Tournament Series

On Saturday September 8th, 2018 (Grover Cleveland Golf Course) and Saturday September

15th, 2018 (Elma Meadows Golf Course) the Erie County Parks Department is hosting the 5th annual Erie

County Junior Golf Tournament Series. Last year’s tournaments were a great success and we are using

that foundation to build even stronger events in 2018.

The field will consist of high school age boys and girls (limited to players in 7th through 12th grade) who

play on high school golf teams or organized competitive golf in Erie County.

We are extremely proud of the work that has gone into making our County courses a

place for junior golf to flourish. We offer these venues as a place to prepare our local golfers for State

level tournaments. All proceeds from these tournaments will be split between Monsignor Martin and Section

VI to help offset various costs of fielding state level teams.

**Applicants must currently be in high school (7th-12th grade) in Erie County and be recommended by

his/her golf coach or a local golf professional.

**Boys must be able to consistently score in the low 90’s or better.

**Girls must be able to score consistently in the low 100’s or better.

**All contestants must have a solid respect for the game of golf, its traditions, the rules, dress code,

camaraderie, speed of play, etiquette, etc.

**Each application MUST BE SIGNED by the applicant AND a high school golf coach or golf professional

verifying that each contestant meets these criteria.

All applications must be received by August 31st so we have ample time to set the fields in a manner that promotes a positive pace of play and competitive spirit.

