2019 marks an important trail head for BuffaloGolfer. Since our inception, our reviews have been thoughtful and thorough, but have lacked a look of consistency. With the arrival of this prime year, BuffaloGolfer charges ahead with a unique layout for each public and private golf course in Buffalo-Niagara. The task will take time, but will be worth its weight in gold when complete. For now, have a look at the #LinksAtIvyRidge and #HolidayValley pages, live on site, by clicking each image below. As always, visit our BuffaloGolfer Twitter feed to offer suggestions on how to improve The Look.

