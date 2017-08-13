Essex County Country Club rests in West Orange, New Jersey, among the wondrous hills above the New York City delta. It is part of 36 holes that were designed by Charles “Steamshovel” Banks. Banks was an English teacher at Hotchkiss School in Connecticut. While observing Seth Raynor build the 9-hole course at the school, Banks made a mid-life career change and began to dig notoriously-deep bunkers along the courses he built. Essex County sold 18 holes of Banks’ holes to Essex County, and they remain as the Francis Byrne golf course.

