The Cassique course at the Kiawah Island Club moves principally across an open expanse, adjacent to the main island road. It is the course you see when you enter the club, to visit the Voysey’s restaurant, the fitness center, and some of the living neighborhoods. Cassique is the brainchild of Tom Watson, storied champion golfer from the USA, who sought to create a course reminiscent of his favorite Irish links. Earth was moved, creativity was utilized, and the result is a spectacular and fun course, with multiple routings and unique movement across marshland and meadow.

The front nine at Cassique utilizes the expansive heath that also houses the practice facility and performance center. The back nine serpents through marshy corridors, yet never feels restricted. The course dances along water’s edge at times, then returns, triumphantly, to the clubhouse where it began, with one final carry over an inlet. Like its sister course, River, Cassique offers so many strategic options that one would never tire of playing along its fairways.

