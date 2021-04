My editor over on Golfwrx.com gave the green light for A golfing memoir in monthly tokens, and the third installment was published today. I’m having fun writing fiction for the first time. So much to consider, and so many bumps and bruises! I’d appreciate you having a read, and letting me know your thoughts. Here are links. Artwork is original, from JaeB, a Buffalo, NY artist.

