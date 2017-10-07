The All-Catholic championships (team and individual) of the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association will be played on Monday, October 9th at Tan Tara golf club in North Tonawanda. A day later, the best of the Erie County Interscholastic Conference will tee up at Sheridan Park golf course in Tonawanda. Both tournaments will be played over 18 holes, with shotgun starts.

The MMSHAA will see all players who shoot 80 and under, join the 11 qualifiers from the regular season (based on scoring average) at the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association state golf championship at James Baird state park in Poughkeepsie. In addition, team playoff champions (low 5 of 6 scorers in division A, low 4 of 6 in division B) will be recognized.

The ECIC brings together over 65 of the conference’s finest golfers. 5 golfers are exempt into the spring Section VI qualifier, based on competing in the 2017 NYSPHSAA state championship. They will be joined by 21 additional qualifiers on Tuesday. See press releases below.

