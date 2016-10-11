PEORIA, AZ – The Antigua Group, Inc. – one of the nation’s leading designers and marketers of lifestyle and golf apparel under the distinguished Antigua brand – announced its Spring 2017 Men’s Performance 72 Collection.

This latest apparel offers the technology of today’s functional fabrics and the garments they’re styled into — well worth a wardrobe update. “As this new performance collection sits alongside comparisons to styles of previous decades, a picture wouldn’t do it justice – there’s a need to touch, feel, wear and play it, to truly get a sense of its inherent value,” says Sean Gregg, Antigua’s Vice President of Product Development and Marketing Support.

Spring 2017 Color: Primarily Primary

The efforts made in fabric and function research and development for Antigua’s Men’s Spring ’17 golf wear collection are almost overshadowed by the selection and updated use of color. As trend blatantly dictates all things in fashion, Antigua’s Spring ’17 color palette optically represents the current synergy of the apparel fashion direction as a whole and its interpretation into golf wear.

The bright primary color offering for ’17 has shifted from last season’s on-the-nose primaries to now being a rich weight of color leaning off center of the classic primary colors, while still maintaining a clean bright hue. The color names Cajun, Cabana, Cypress, Mulberry, Marmalade, Harbor and Pineapple represent the distinct saturation of these new bright colors.

Reflecting on current trends, Antigua’s effectively assimilated color onto color this season. Instead of pitting the neutrality of black, white and grey accents against bright shades that typically allows the latter to be in the forefront of any style, Antigua juxtaposed a primary color against another primary — bringing a truly fresh aspect to the Spring performance fashion color direction this season. Cabana royal is set against Cypress green. Harbor navy offsets Pineapple yellow. Taupe appropriately distinguishes Cajun red. Mulberry embraces Light Cabana blue, and Marmalade orange nostalgically pairs with neutral shades.

“Consistently pairing these colors throughout the collection allows for a tastefully dramatic merchandised presentation of color,” says Gregg. “Striped and color blocked polos, as well as functional outerwear alike, can be interspersed with solid styles that offer the same color shades. It also uniquely allows for multiple colors to become a merchandise story. For instance, the ombre stripe of the style Domain offered in Cypress green and accented with Cabana blue can hang next to the shadowy, embossed style Survey offered in both solid colors of Cypress and Cabana. Add to the mix the mid-weight knit outerwear style Vista, made of a tonal Cabana twill body with its complementing accent of Cypress elastic tape seam detailing, and you have a representation of this season’s Cabana/Cypress color story. The complements of combined color are a new spin on classically updated apparel, and can be seen in an assortment of pairings throughout our Spring ’17 fashion golf wear collection.”

Antigua’s seasonal Performance 72 fashion golf wear collection also represents a complete fabric story. Each garment is uniquely styled using a distinct fabrication that’s been made to complement the style while accenting its use of color.

Perfected Pique

This season’s presentation begins with an undated translation on a classic. Antigua has deconstructed – and then reconstructed — pique by creating a specific combination of a yarn filament count in a denier, and then combining the finished fiber along with a distinct spandex size and count to create the perfect pique fabric. We call it Perfected Pique. The fabric developed exclusively by Antigua for its 2017 performance collection is one of the most comfortably classic polos to date. These styles are must-haves this season.

Antigua’s number one-selling shirt to date is its Pique Xtra-Lite that’s offered in 30-plus colors. It’s a beautiful pique fabric made into a well-constructed garment and is utilized by the licensed, corporate and golf divisions alike as a go-to piece for every league, event and corporate application. While the Pique Xtra-Lite is a hard-working functional staple, Antigua’s newly developed Perfected Pique is the luxury counterpart.

A selected offering of styles were created to represent this enhanced pique fabric. Style Endure demonstrates the class of styling that this new fabric elicits. This soft, fine pique is offered in this season’s full-color palette and is simply styled with understated details that include a self fabric collar with under-collar edge stitching and a reverse hem cuff. With the simplicity of styling and drape of the spandex embellished fabric, it exudes elegance.

Perfected Pique has also inspired stripes that use the same yarns and construction as Endure’s solid fabrication. Style Revive’s pattern is a classic color-to-white, one-inch repeating stripe with a matching flat knit collar and hemmed cuff. Its styling appeal speaks to nostalgic vintage while the fabric reflects its high-end technical quality.

Style Adept, with the same contrasting primary bright and white yarns used in Revive, offers a versatile distinction away from the classic look toward a contemporary feel. A modestly constructed stripe pattern in a tight end-on-end, bright-and-white repeat is intermixed with a bird’s-eye construction. It offers what appears to be a pixelated blur of color that results in a beautifully handsome subtle stripe. With its self fabric striped collar, Adept is an extremely versatile on-and-off-course fashion polo.

Rounding out the mix of the Perfected Pique offering is style Channel. Its distinctly engineered stripe is a mix of color versus color offset, with white accents and a mix of fabric constructions that incorporate a smooth linear jersey knit contrasted to the micro pique mesh construction. Knit as solid color stripes mixed with bird’s eye stippling, the effect is an intermittent display of pattern engineered from the chest panel down to the garment’s bottom hem. With a flat knit collar corresponding to the garment’s main color, Channel is equally youthful while being currently classic.

About Antigua

Headquartered in Peoria, Arizona, The Antigua Group, through its license sports division, holds license agreements with National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB), National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), along with numerous American universities and colleges for men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, headwear and luggage. Antigua additionally designs, produces and supplies product for corporate America and specialty retail managed under its corporate division. Its golf division also holds license agreements with the PGA TOUR, LPGA and the PGA of America. Antigua products can also be found online at shop.antigua.com

