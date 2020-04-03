Last week, we celebrated Seneca Hickory Stick and Crag Burn, as the #PublicCourseKnockout and #PrivateClubKnockout champions at BuffaloGolfer twitter. Congratulations to them. Now, we turn our attention to individual golf holes. Beginning at 8 am on Friday, April 3rd, voting went live for the best short, medium, and long par 3, 4 and 5 holes. Each bracket is made up of two sub-brackets. 4 courses/clubs vie to move on to the finals in each category. The top two candidates from each sub-bracket, will move on to the finals. Here is a list of Twitter links for each voting sub-bracket.

Short Par Three Hole Sub-Bracket One 16 Cherry Hill and 11 Niagara Frontier advance

Short Par Three Hole Sub-Bracket Two 12 Springville and 03 Cazenovia Park advance

Short Par Four Hole Sub-Bracket One 3 Crag Burn and 4 TriCounty advance

Short Par Four Hole Sub-Bracket Two 7 Glen Oak and 18 Ironwood advance

Short Par Five Hole Sub-Bracket One 16 Crag Burn and 2 Harvest Hill advance

Short Par Five Hole Sub-Bracket Two 6 Harvest Hill and 16 East Aurora advance

Medium Par Three Hole Sub-Bracket One 06 CC Buffalo and 04 Seneca Hickory Stick advance

Medium Par Three Hole Sub-Bracket Two 16 CC Buffalo and 10 Holiday Valley advance

Medium Par Four Hole Sub-Bracket One 04 Holiday Valley and 18 Orchard Park advance

Medium Par Four Hole Sub-Bracket Two 02 Elma Meadows and 14 Sheridan Park advance

Medium Par Five Hole Sub-Bracket One 04 Peek’n Peak Upper and 18 Harvest Hill advance

Medium Par Five Hole Sub-Bracket Two 14 Byrncliff and 14 Crag Burn advance

Long Par Three Hole Sub-Bracket One 05 Park Club and 03 Diamond Hawk advance

Long Par Three Hole Sub-Bracket Two 09 Transit Valley and 04 East Aurora

Long Par Four Hole Sub-Bracket One 17 Niagara Falls and 09 Buffalo Tournament Club advance

Long Par Four Hole Sub-Bracket Two 16 Niagara Frontier and 02 Links at Ivy Ridge advance

Long Par Five Hole Sub-Bracket One 13 Harvest Hill and 02 Crag Burn advance

Long Par Five Hole Sub-Bracket Two 06 Links at Ivy Ridge and 18 Peek’n Peak Upper advance

