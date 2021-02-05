After four days of voting, forty courses have been reduced to 15 in the 2021 BuffaloGolfer.Com Buffalo’s Favorite Golf Course: Public Edition poll. How? Simple. Earn 50 votes and move on. The top vote-earner was The Links at Ivy Ridge, with 145, while Brighton Park snuck in with 53. Check out this Twitter thread for the complete breakdown. With initial voting complete, we move on to round two. How will that work? Our brain trust sat down and considered how best to isolate courses, to give every one of them an opportunity for maximum vote potential. We came up with this method: vote for or against the course. No grouping of courses in this round; fifteen separate votes, with fifteen separate results. No hiding, no complaining, no disputing the results! Have a look below.

Round Two

Meet your fifteen semi-final public courses. Your task is to vote thumb-up or thumb-down on each one. Be sure to share this post and share the links with all your friends and golf chums. More votes means more chance to determine Buffalo’s favorite public golf course. All voting links on Twitter are below.

