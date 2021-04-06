With the return of some semblance of normalcy in 2021, BuffaloGolfer is grateful to feature the golf leagues of western New York. With no sense of regularity, as soon as a league reports in with text and photos, we will feature the league on this fortunate site. We hope that you enjoy this tour of Buffalo’s golf leagues, and that you alert us to fun, interesting, and long-standing leagues that we have yet to feature. We continue with the Elma Women’s Golf Club at Elma Meadows golf course.

Elma Meadows Women’s Golf Club —established 1961. I actually have a copy of the minutes from the very first Board meeting held 5/23/61. The bylaws from Elma Meadows Men’s Club were adopted for use. Jack Henrich was the Pro at the time. The Club has carried on many of the traditions established by the original members—we play by USGA rules, we encourage and support the play of golf for women, educate women on the rules of golf, etiquette and promoting good sportsmanship, and create an interest in improving the average golfers game.

Up until approx 8-10 years ago, we had a steady membership of 130 members—65 9ers and 65 18ers—with a waiting list. Currently we have approx 110 members—openings available.

Our Club block time is on Thursday mornings from 9-11:30am. Different tournaments are played every week. We draw names for foursomes each week. This enables all members to meet and make new friendships! If members are not able to play on Thursday, they have the opportunity to play their weekly tourney anytime during that week as long as they play with another member.

In addition to weekly tournaments, we have 3 major tournaments each year, including our President’s Cup —which is match play.

We generally hold Rally For A Cure to support Susan G. Komen and breast cancer research! We also hold an Away Day where several members travel to another course in WNY for golf, lunch, and prizes!

In 2019, we started an annual charity event where members brought in items to donate to local charities. We split donations between 5 charities that summer!

As a member of this Club for 30 years, I have met so many wonderful ladies! The clubhouse at Elma is a great place for a snack or a cold beer with friends after a round of golf at one of the prettiest courses in WNY! The forward tees at Elma have played 6000 yards which is very long for most women. We are looking forward to playing from the new tee boxes that were completed late last year.

We have “social” membership for ladies who can no longer play golf but still wish to attend any of our social functions during the year including Club Championship luncheon, opening banquet, closing banquet, and Christmas luncheon.

Our VP Holly Neu reports one of her favorite memories :

About 6 years ago she was playing with fellow member Jean Rainbow who at the time was 85 years young. They were on the 8th hole and Jean was approximately 90 yards from the flag. Jean pulled out an iron, hit the ball, one bounce and it was in the hole! Jean a lifelong member of Elma, making lifelong memories with her golf buddies!

Great ladies—great friendships!

During 2020, due to Covid, we played golf just for fun and had approx 40-50 regular golfers play every Thursday. This coming year, we will be adding some competitive golf back into our schedule. Anyone interested in membership can contact Lisa at emwgcmemberships @ gmail.com.

