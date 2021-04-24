With the return of some semblance of normalcy in 2021, BuffaloGolfer is grateful to feature the golf leagues of western New York. With no sense of regularity, as soon as a league reports in with text and photos, we will feature the league on this fortunate site. We hope that you enjoy this tour of Buffalo’s golf leagues, and that you alert us to fun, interesting, and long-standing leagues that we have yet to feature. We visit the Delaware Women’s Golf Club at Delaware Park Meadows golf course for our fourth stop.

The Delaware Women’s Golf Club (DWGC) is one of the oldest women’s golf clubs in the country,

organized in 1933. We are heading into our 88th season of league play! Both the league and the course are steeped in history. The Delaware Park Golf Course, set amidst the 350-acre park designed by Olmsted and Vaux (1868-1870), provides the perfect location to attract league members from the City of Buffalo, as well as points north, south, and east. In 2018, the Club was the catalyst for ensuring that the course was finally rated for and properly marked with Ladies tees.

Opening Day is May 6, 2021 and the season runs through September 9, 2021. DWGC league members enjoy flexible morning and afternoon tee times each Thursday during the season. The Club offers a variety of tournaments, including traditional 9-hole medal (full handicap), interspersed with Club Champion and President’s Cup tournaments, four-woman scrambles, and several fun events such as playing a round with just 3 clubs and a putter, and enjoying an “away day” at another local course. Also, each year DWGC faces off against her two sister Olmsted City leagues in a Tri-Links Tournament, which is hosted by each club on a rotating basis. This annual event is entertaining but, make no mistake, the competition between clubs is fierce!

A truly inclusive and diverse Club, members range in age from 20+ years to 80+ years and from novice to advanced skill levels. Long-time members welcome and love new members, but DWGC wants to be sure they enjoy league play and understand USGA rules and etiquette.

DWGC also gives back to the community and hosts one charitable social event per year where funds are raised to support a local “at need” organization. The Club also hosts additional monthly socials, including an Opening Breakfast and a Fall Banquet, where members can mingle and get to know one another off the course. A lively bunch, DWGC members have been known to break out into a line dance from time to time at some of these events, as well as enjoy a few laughs, friendship and hard earned, year-end tournament winnings at the Fall Banquet. But don’t let these amiable personalities fool you. Some of our more seasoned veterans have the patience that comes with experience and boast a wicked short game. Others drive the ball like Babe Zaharias herself!

If you are interested in joining the Delaware Women’s Golf Club league, please contact Betty Horrigan at eahorrigan @ yahoo.com or Linda O’Donnell at lod5757 @ gmail.com

