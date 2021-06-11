With the return of some semblance of normalcy in 2021, BuffaloGolfer is grateful to feature the golf leagues of western New York. Golf leagues are the lifeblood of the game across the Niagara frontier. With no sense of regularity, as soon as a league reports in with text and photos, we will feature the league on this fortunate site. We hope that you enjoy this tour of Buffalo’s golf leagues, and that you alert us to fun, interesting, and long-standing leagues that we have yet to feature. We visit the Under Par League at Beaver Island golf course for our fifth stop.

The UnderPar golf league has been running for 25 years at Beaver Island Golf Course. The league is represented with golfers born in the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

The league has 28 two-man teams competing every Tuesday night for a 16-week schedule from May 11th thru August 24th. Weekly contests for prizes include – 2 closest to the pin and rotates through every week for longest drive, most birdies, pars, and bogeys. Sandwiched into the schedule are 4 tournaments, Team Best Ball, Bingo Bango Bongo, Money Ball, and 4-club tournament. New this year is a Hole in One prize that carries over from year to year.

Two divisions (28 teams ) are set up from the handicapped points system for tournaments and playoffs.

The fellowship and camaraderie are a yearlong event, members of the league get together throughout the year on Tuesday night at Say Cheese Pizza to talk about the next boat trip up the Hudson or planning a winter golf trip to Florida!

