There was nothing like a little home cooking a few weeks back for Cathedral Prep of Erie. Runners-up last year at Peek’n Peak’s Lower course, the Ramblers represented the homeland well, winning the 2017 Midwest Prep by 7 over Notre Dame Catholic Latin of Chardon, Ohio, at Whispering Woods golf course. The hosts sat tied with NDCL after round one at 305, with defending champion Central Catholic of Pittsburgh just five strokes behind. On Sunday, Cathedral Prep’s top four shot a blistering 294 to eliminate all challengers. In the individual race, Jimmy Meyers of Central Catholic followed an opening 74 with a four-under par 68 to claim medalist honors by 3 over Charlie Toman of NDCL.

From the Buffalo area, St. Francis placed 6th, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute came 8th, and Nichols was 14th, in the 22-team field.

MW Classic Final Individual Results 2017

MW Final Team and Player Results 2017

