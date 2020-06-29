There’s an old story that makes the rounds from time to time, about touring professionals and course records. If they set one during a professional event, all is well. If, however, they are invited to play a course for fun or an exhibition, they inquire about the record and its owner. If the holder is or was a touring professional, they take aim. If the holder is/was a local amateur or pro, they tend to leave it alone. In either case, South Park golf course, on the Buffalo/Lackawanna line, is now just a bit tougher on those who take aim at the record.
On Father’s Day, Chris Carroll went out for a round of golf at South Park. 18 holes later, something unexpected had happened. It’s not often that we have a new course record anywhere in western New York. Dustin Johnson set the low at the Links at Ivy Ridge as an amateur, back in the late 2000s. Many other records date even farther back.
I started playing golf mainly cause everyone on my street did. I grew up playing Cazenovia golf course as a kid. Cazenovia always some of the best players in the area playing so it was treat for me to kinda grow up there as a kid. My grandfather was a member at Springville Country Club as well so it felt I was going to Disney World every time I was asked to play there.
A funny story about the round. The round actually started at Cazenovia that day. Myself, Mark Stanz (club president), Jimmy Miller and my buddy Tom Deering aka Pickles went to play the South Buffalo 18. The South Buffalo 18 is nine at Cazenovia and nine at South Park. The round at Cazenovia wasn’t all that great. I had shot 37 and was down in skins heading into South Park. I decided to stop at home and grab my oldest Son Jack to ride along with us. It was Father’s Day after all. When we got to the South Park I stared the round off with three birdies in a row finishing the front nine with a 29. My lowest nine hole score there for sure. I was all set to go home , when club president Mark said “dude your not going home, we have to finish this round”. The back nine stared off with a birdie so I decided to stay! I had shot 31 on the back nine. Making a birdie on 8 gave me the record lowest score with a par or better on 18. I did have a 10 footer for 59 that day, sadly I left it two feet short. The funniest thing about this round is we played skins that day. Combined score (2 man teams) me and my buddy Tom vs Mark and jimmy. I ended up owing money….. Thanks Tommy. All kidding aside it was a very special day for me , to have my son along with me made it that much better and something him and I will share forever.
My previous low at South Park was a 64.
I really think I was able to chop four shots off my round due to my work with Fredrick Lindblom. I stared working with him this off season on short game stuff. I will say it has truly paid off. I owe a lot to him.