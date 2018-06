This walkabout brought to you by the hospitable membership of Quaker Ridge Golf Club, the tournament staff at the USGA, and the shuttle driver who brought us in with great poise and professionalism. Before the first shots were struck, we had the opportunity to wander the golf course and see what property awaits the GBI and USA teams. Along the way, we caught a few images of this and that. More golf architecture and golf swings to come later.

