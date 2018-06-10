At this juncture, the USA has completed its 2018 victory, in convincing style. It was the stronger side, and it deserved the victory. Earlier this day, I sat in the media tent, musing…

–What do you do when your side is down, 3 points to 9, to a very strong side? When you’re playing without two of your most-capped golfers, who opted to turn professional less than two months ago (and are making their debuts this week?) You listen to your captain, who undoubtedly tells you that each point is one with each hole, with each swing. That no swing, hole or match is any less, or more, important that the others.

-iWhy not mix up the formats during sessions? Why not begin Friday with 2 morning fourballs (4 players per side) and 3 singles matches (3 players per side,) thereby putting 5 points up for grabs and still allowing 3 golfers to rest during match one. Then go the logical step in the afternoon, with 2 foursomes matches (again, 4 players per side) and 3 singles matches in the afternoon? Proviso: if you played singles in the AM, you may not return in the PM. In this manner, you have more points up for grabs, more matches to follow, and a bit more excitement.

–Promise to never restrict the galleries in these non-money making events. There is so much to be said for the walk along the fairway, the invitation to trod the same ground as the competitors, the opportunity to view the holes as the players do. And while you’re at it, continue to bring these events to clubs that might not be known to public-access golfers.

–On that note, continue to bring these events to the most interesting courses in the world. Many private clubs, by their own definition and desire, are unknown to the greater golfing public. Opening Quaker Ridge, National Golf Links of America, Los Angeles Country Club North and, later this summer, Chicago Golf Club, to golf aficionados can only help sustain the game.

–Encourage clubs with lineage to retain committed golf architects to return the values of proper golf courses to the ones we have. For those courses without such lineage, encourage them to eliminate useless trees, open up sight lines, trim down the rough, and keep golf playable for us all.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

