A day after Monsoon October washed out the All-Catholic Championship, forcing a 2-week postponement, the sun returned to western New York and the Erie County Interscholastic Conference completed its ECIC boys golf individual conference championship at Sheridan Park golf course in the town of Tonawanda.

Andrew LaCongo medaled with 72. In case you wondered, that isn’t him above!

How well did Sheridan Park recover? Have a look.

The top eight golfers were named to the ECIC All-Star team. They are, in order:

*Andrew LaCongo, East Aurora/Holland, 72

*Jake Roach, East Aurora/Holland, 74

*Tyler Edholm, Sweet Home, 77

*Mitch Jeffe, East Aurora/Holland, 78

*Justin Gugliuzza, Clarence, 78

*Brian Beck, Hamburg, 78

*Joe Tempski, Frontier, 78

*Charles Fischer, Orchard Park, 79

The complete scoresheet is tweeted below.

We tried to capture as many ECIC swings as possible at Sheridan Park. Keep scrolling and you might find someone you know (or coach!)

Remember that kid with the golf swing? The one that made the ball soar high into the sky, landing softly like a butterfly with sore feet (shout out to Dave Marr for that classic line)? We do, too. Here he is.

The tweets just keep on coming! Thanks to @opgolfcoach Nate Leary, ECIC and Section VI boys golf chair, for yeoman’s work.

All right, one more gallery. You twisted our arms! From the greatest fan to all that is good in high school golf, here goes.

