Golfers in western New York were treated once again to an Erie County Amateur at the area’s longest short course, Grover Cleveland golf course. The finest players turned out in five divisions, and stellar play was seen. BuffaloGolfer’s The Scrambler covered each division as well as any reporter can, for BuffaloGolfer on Twitter. Country Executive Mark Poloncarz competed in the event, as he has each previous year, and presented hardware to the champions. Below fina a brief summary of each bracket. Click each bold summary headline for complete scores from that division.

Sydney Shaw wraps up the Women’s division

Sydney Shaw has made a run at the ECA in the past, but always ran into stellar competition. This year, Shaw was dominant, matching rounds of 76 for a 15-stroke triumph over Daniella Hopper. Caroline Yarnall came in 3rd place, 3 behind Hopper.

David Hanes takes Open crown in overtime

It took three extra holes, but David Hanes finally shook Buffalo Golf Club homer Matt Mariconda for the 2018 Erie County Amateur Open division title. Hanes led after round one with a marvelous 66, 2 under par. Day 2 was a different beast, and the Canisius College golfer needed a birdie at the last to sneak into a playoff with Mariconda. Nerves showed on the first extra hole, as both players three putted. Eventually, Hanes seized control and drained the short birdie effort to seal his victory.

Irwin captures Senior bracket

Bob Rosen, who won the Open division the last time the ECA came to Grover, in 2016, had a run at birdie on the 18th, to win in regulation. Alas, it came up shy and in overtime, his CCBuffalo club mate, Daniel Irwin, claimed the title on the 5th extra hole.

Girls division goes to North Tonawanda’s Emily Kase

Emily Kase of Tan Tara survived a triple-bogey 7 at the 15th hole, sealing a 2-shot victory over Gwen Yarnall of Crag Burn. Despite a bogey-bogey finish, Kase was able to hold off Yarnall for the triumph.

Boys division to Kase’ clubmate Jaxon Hummel

Tan Tara welcomed its 2nd ECA champion of the year when Jaxon Hummel tied for best final round of any bracket, a 67. He overcame a 5-stroke deficit and claimed victory by 3 strokes over Byrncliff’s Luke Stanley. Mitch Jeffe of East Aurora country club took third at +7, 1 behind Stanley and 4 behind the champion.

