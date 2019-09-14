Tyler Birdd established himself as the top high school golfer in western New York this weekend. He backed up his victory last week at Grover Cleveland with a 3-shot victory at Elma Meadows. Birdd’s 1-under 68 was quite impressive last week, but his 1-over effort over the hills and valleys of Elma was even more so. Birdd nearly balanced 3 birdies with 4 bogeys at the southtowns track, home of the ECIC championship. His nearest pursuer, Jacob Dantonio of St. Mary’s high school, finished at +4 on the day. 3rd place went to Gabriel Schulefand (+5) of Nichols School, while 4th and 5th (the final two medals) went home with Zac Boyes (+6) of Kenmore West, and Anthony Tuber (+7), also of Nichols.

On the girls’ side, Angeline Perillo of St. Mary’s posted a stellar 82, edging out last week’s winner, Kristina Visniesky of Orchard Park high school. Visniesky and Birdd also earned medals for overall champions of the two-week series. The Section VI and Monsignor Martin golf leagues owe a debt of gratitude to county executive Mark Poloncarz and golf course director James Jurek, for their unwavering support of the event. Gratitude also goes to Nate Leary, Section VI boys golf chairman, and James Kaufmann, coach at The Gow School and founder of the Erie County Junior Series.

Angeline Perillo, Girls Champion Tyler Birdd, Boys Champion, Elma Meadows

Jacob Dantonio, Boys 2nd Place Gabriel Schulefand, Boys 3rd Place Zac Boyes, Boys 4th Place Anthony Tuber, Boys 5th Place

