The Erie County Junior Series, the brainchild of Jim Kaufmann (The Gow School) and Joseph Muscarella (Park School of Buffalo), celebrated its 2nd season of increased play with round one on Saturday at Grover Cleveland. Some 50 golfers from across western New York teed off the 1st and 10th tees at the site of the 1912 US Open, thanks to the beneficence of county commissioner Mark Poloncarz and the county parks department.

For the first time, the live-scoring app iWanamaker was used, under the guidance and oversight of Section VI boys golf director Nate Leary, head coach at Orchard Park high school. As golfers passed certain checkpoints, Leary and St. Mary’s of Lancaster coach Mark DiPirro entered scores, on a hole-by-hole basis, into the app. The result was enhanced live scoring, allowing parents and other fans to keep up with their favorite golfers.

In the end, Sam Hyman of Pioneer and Shane Broad of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute tied for 1st at 3-over par. 3rd place (+5) went to Finn Bluemle of Canisius high school, while Justin Gugliuzza (Clarence) and Zach Plekas (St Francis high school) tied for 5th at +6. Kaylin Kline of St. Mary’s of Lancaster had an opening nine of 39, on her way to the top spot in the unofficial girls division.

The ECJS will conclude on Saturday, September 15th, at Elma Meadows golf club. High school golfers will compete over 18 holes for medals, including the coveted 36-hole champion medal. The goal of the series was to bring golfers from the Monsignor Martin HIgh School Athletic Association and Section VI together, in non-scholastic competition, to prepare all for their league championships. Spectators are welcome to attend, keeping a reasonable and respectful distance from the competitors.

