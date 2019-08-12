The Erie County Junior Series, a two-round event for western New York’s high school golfers, returns in 2019 to Grover Cleveland and Elma Meadows park golf courses. The tournaments will be held on Saturday, September 7th, and Saturday, September 14th. As in past year’s the first week will be played at the site of the 1912 US Open, Grover Cleveland golf course. Week two sees golfers travel to Elma for a concluding round on the jewel of western New York’s municipal courses.

In 2018, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute golfer Shane Broad and Pioneer’s Sam Hyman tied for 1st place at the Grover portion of the tournament with scores of 72. At Elma Meadows, Orchard Park’s Aidan Shaw took home the medal with a 73, 1 stroke better than teammate Ben Spitz.

Links for a letter of tournament procedure and for the official application are found below. Please follow the instructions for payment to the letter. All payment must be made by check, mailed to Section VI boys golf chairman Nate Leary of Orchard Park high school.

2019 Erie County Announcement to Coaches

Application 2019 County Tournament Series

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

